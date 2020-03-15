Ajo LP Makes New $129,000 Investment in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.10% of Chimerix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chimerix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,719 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 847,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 273,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 380,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 47,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other Chimerix news, insider Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $65,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,035 shares of company stock valued at $85,089. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Chimerix Inc has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 899.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

