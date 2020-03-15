Ajo LP Makes New Investment in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNOP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 57,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. KNOT Offshore Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of KNOP opened at $12.11 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $70.08 million for the quarter.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

