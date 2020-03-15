Ajo LP Sells 22,329 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ajo LP cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,329 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,804 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after acquiring an additional 708,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,163,000 after acquiring an additional 856,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,275,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,247,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

