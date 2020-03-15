Ajo LP Sells 7,202 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Integer by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

