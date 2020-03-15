Ajo LP Sells 870 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in 58.com were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,331,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 735.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,731,000 after buying an additional 150,961 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,797,000 after buying an additional 101,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 58.com stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com Inc has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. China International Capital cut shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CICC Research cut shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

