Ajo LP Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,337,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,533,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,885,000 after buying an additional 124,465 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,501,000 after buying an additional 493,914 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,413,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,313,000 after buying an additional 36,887 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $70,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

