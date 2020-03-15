Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Sold by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA lessened its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,571,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,900,000 shares during the period. Akebia Therapeutics makes up 1.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 0.16% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $123,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $10.53.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

In related news, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

