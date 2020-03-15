AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,530 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.25% of AlarmCom worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AlarmCom by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 603,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AlarmCom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AlarmCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 810,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AlarmCom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

In other news, insider Jon Q. Reynolds, Jr. sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $581,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,615. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALRM stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.