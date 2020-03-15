Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AQN. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

AQN stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

