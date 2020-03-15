Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Allegion by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

