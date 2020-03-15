ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.24 and last traded at $61.30, approximately 20,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 359,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.61.

ALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.37.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,695,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 4,691.1% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

