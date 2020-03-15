Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

