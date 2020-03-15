Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $12.55. Alpha Pro Tech shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 5,725,623 shares changing hands.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

In other news, Director Russell Manock sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $386,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.