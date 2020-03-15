AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,901 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Owens Corning by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.