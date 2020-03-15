AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,068,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 2,384.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 404,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after buying an additional 388,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $2,049,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,360.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $517,034.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,222. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $63.08 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEOG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.