AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $740,000 Stock Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter worth about $1,196,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Triton International by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Triton International by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at $942,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRTN opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

