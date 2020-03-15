AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,006,000 after buying an additional 73,879 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,282,000 after buying an additional 377,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after buying an additional 960,421 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,252,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,668,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

