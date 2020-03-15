AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

