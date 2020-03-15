AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,744 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 134.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $270,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,480 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COR stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $95.42 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.