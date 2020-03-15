AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $4,719,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,689. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

