AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 117,122 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,122 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,091,000 after buying an additional 4,017,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after buying an additional 3,072,035 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after buying an additional 266,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,391,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after buying an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 897,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 223,138 shares during the period.

SHO stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHO. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

