AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,068 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,068 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Genesco worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

GCO stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $324.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.70 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.