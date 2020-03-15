Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,381 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $67.94 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. Analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

