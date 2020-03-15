Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,580 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in DexCom by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in DexCom by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.95.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $5,395,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $373,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,570 shares of company stock valued at $25,992,634 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

