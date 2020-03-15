Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,764 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $99.19 and a one year high of $155.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

