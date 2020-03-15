Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AutoZone by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AutoZone by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.47.

AZO opened at $1,012.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,066.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,127.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $938.28 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.