Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,323 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,551 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,216 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

