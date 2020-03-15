Amalgamated Bank Has $6.61 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,214,000 after acquiring an additional 433,693 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $71.28 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.