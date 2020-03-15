Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In related news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,622 shares of company stock worth $36,585,212. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.84. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.