Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

