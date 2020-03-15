Amalgamated Bank Purchases 11,383 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,908 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

