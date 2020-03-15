Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ameresco worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ameresco from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares in the company, valued at $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $233,755.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 957,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,024,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,756. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $16.19 on Friday. Ameresco Inc has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $761.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

