American Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of American Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,823.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 764,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

