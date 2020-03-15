Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,785.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,986.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,840.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,672.00 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

