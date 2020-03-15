Americana Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,333 Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,201 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.51. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

