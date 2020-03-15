Americana Partners LLC Invests $108,000 in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,908,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 161,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 375,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $40.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

