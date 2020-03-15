Americana Partners LLC Invests $116,000 in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

AUB opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. Union Bankshares Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

