Americana Partners LLC Invests $148,000 in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,988 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NBL opened at $7.19 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

