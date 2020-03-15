Americana Partners LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVY. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 87,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CVY opened at $15.33 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

