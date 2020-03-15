Americana Partners LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $232.11 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $211.83 and a 52-week high of $295.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.8039 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.