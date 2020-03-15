Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 297 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.08.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $335.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $252.03 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

