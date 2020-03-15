Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $247.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $225.81 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.