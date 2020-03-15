Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 745 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in VMware by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 943 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,255,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in VMware by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in VMware by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.38 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

