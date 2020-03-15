Americana Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $176.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.99.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,970 shares of company stock worth $22,189,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.57.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.