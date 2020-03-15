Americana Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,260,000 after buying an additional 185,954 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $69.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.76.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

