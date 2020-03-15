Americana Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.98.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

