Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,030 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB opened at $134.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $138.05. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $118.04 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

