Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 375 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.30.

NYSE TYL opened at $287.13 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.46.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,796 shares in the company, valued at $18,468,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total transaction of $3,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,498,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

