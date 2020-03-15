Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 600 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,493,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.13.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $167.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.02 and a 200 day moving average of $174.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $257.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

