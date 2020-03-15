Americana Partners LLC Takes $299,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

IWF stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

